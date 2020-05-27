All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
3917 East Wescott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3917 East Wescott Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 5:07 PM

3917 East Wescott Drive

3917 East Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3917 East Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27th***
WOW!! Look no further! Lovely 1,638 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom remodeled home including an open floor plan located close to Desert Ridge! This beautiful, spacious home features lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features tons of storage, granite countertops, a built in microwave, and a nice breakfast bar. Gorgeous tile in all the right areas! Newer flooring, upgraded ceiling fans, fixtures, and window coverings! The large living room looks out onto a good sized professionally landscaped yard with mature landscaping and plenty of room for relaxing, or entertaining! Complete with a covered patio, this yard is beautiful! This home is located close to freeways and Desert Ridge/City North for great dining and shopping! North/South Exposure! Don't miss out on this one! Union Hills & 40th. St.

Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3917 East Wescott Drive have any available units?
3917 East Wescott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 East Wescott Drive have?
Some of 3917 East Wescott Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 East Wescott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 East Wescott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 East Wescott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 East Wescott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3917 East Wescott Drive offer parking?
No, 3917 East Wescott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3917 East Wescott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 East Wescott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 East Wescott Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 East Wescott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 East Wescott Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 East Wescott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 East Wescott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 East Wescott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College