Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:54 PM

391 North 21st Avenue

391 N 21st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

391 N 21st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom, gated front yard and large back yard. Both units have own parking and laundry hook ups. Back yard is shared, sorry no pets. Central AC.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

