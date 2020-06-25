All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3908 W ROSE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3908 W ROSE Lane
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:33 AM

3908 W ROSE Lane

3908 West Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3908 West Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FIRST CLASS! SWEET updated cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home +300 sf Workshop Outbuilding. Delightful neighborhood of red brick homes on wide tree lined quiet street. updated oak happy kitchen, lots of storage, pull outs, even a lazy susan. Full appliances: Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. A joy to live in. OPEN kitchen/family room/living rooms. Ample breakfast bar. Cool clean tile throughout. Bedrooms carpeted in taupe tan plush. Charming French Doors to HUGE 126 sq ft semi enclosed, super shady patio. Grass & mature tree in very private block fenced yard, RV gate to alley. Oversized TRANE A/C. Fans in every room. Clean & fresh. BIG 300 sq ft detached workshop storage building. Move In Ready. Privately managed. No ''Administrative'' fees/management company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 W ROSE Lane have any available units?
3908 W ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 W ROSE Lane have?
Some of 3908 W ROSE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 W ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3908 W ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 W ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3908 W ROSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3908 W ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3908 W ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 3908 W ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 W ROSE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 W ROSE Lane have a pool?
No, 3908 W ROSE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3908 W ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3908 W ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 W ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 W ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College