3908 W ROSE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FIRST CLASS! SWEET updated cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home +300 sf Workshop Outbuilding. Delightful neighborhood of red brick homes on wide tree lined quiet street. updated oak happy kitchen, lots of storage, pull outs, even a lazy susan. Full appliances: Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. A joy to live in. OPEN kitchen/family room/living rooms. Ample breakfast bar. Cool clean tile throughout. Bedrooms carpeted in taupe tan plush. Charming French Doors to HUGE 126 sq ft semi enclosed, super shady patio. Grass & mature tree in very private block fenced yard, RV gate to alley. Oversized TRANE A/C. Fans in every room. Clean & fresh. BIG 300 sq ft detached workshop storage building. Move In Ready. Privately managed. No ''Administrative'' fees/management company