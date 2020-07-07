All apartments in Phoenix
3902 E WALTANN Lane
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

3902 E WALTANN Lane

3902 East Waltann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3902 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
An amazingly remodeled home like this rarely comes up for rent. This home was completely gutted and redone. Spacious great room plan featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage & a wonderful patio and pool. Kitchen feature White Shaker Cabinets and Quartz Counters, large island, stainless appliances and over looks great room with fireplace, breakfast nook and tremendous dining area. Both bathrooms were remodeled and feature dual sinks, shaker cabinets and quartz counters plus custom tile showers / tubs were installed as well. Beautiful wood look tile throughout the entire home. Ceiling fans and deisgner lighting throughout this beautiful home. Landscape & pool service included in rent. With approval & additional pet rent, up to 2 medium sized dogs may be allowed. Tax of 2.3% will be added.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 E WALTANN Lane have any available units?
3902 E WALTANN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 E WALTANN Lane have?
Some of 3902 E WALTANN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 E WALTANN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3902 E WALTANN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 E WALTANN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 E WALTANN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3902 E WALTANN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3902 E WALTANN Lane offers parking.
Does 3902 E WALTANN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 E WALTANN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 E WALTANN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3902 E WALTANN Lane has a pool.
Does 3902 E WALTANN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3902 E WALTANN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 E WALTANN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 E WALTANN Lane has units with dishwashers.

