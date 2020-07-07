3902 E WALTANN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

An amazingly remodeled home like this rarely comes up for rent. This home was completely gutted and redone. Spacious great room plan featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage & a wonderful patio and pool. Kitchen feature White Shaker Cabinets and Quartz Counters, large island, stainless appliances and over looks great room with fireplace, breakfast nook and tremendous dining area. Both bathrooms were remodeled and feature dual sinks, shaker cabinets and quartz counters plus custom tile showers / tubs were installed as well. Beautiful wood look tile throughout the entire home. Ceiling fans and deisgner lighting throughout this beautiful home. Landscape & pool service included in rent. With approval & additional pet rent, up to 2 medium sized dogs may be allowed. Tax of 2.3% will be added.