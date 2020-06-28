3901 E MINTON ST

Amenities

COMING SOON!! 3 bed 2.5 bath in most preferred Phoenix area - SPECIAL APPOINEMNT NEEDED. TENANAT OCCUPIED.



Beautiful two-story home in the desirable gated community of the Gardens @ South Mountain.Professional landscaping give this home great appeal. Inside you have a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance with soaring ceilings, Open kitchen offers kitchen island, breakfast bar & maple cabinetry. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Carpet throughout & tile in all the right places. Bedrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Entry to master suite through double doors with walk in closet and master bath inclusiveness dual sinks and seperate shower & tub. Home also has a good size backyard with covered patio



