3901 E MINTON ST
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

3901 E MINTON ST

3901 East Minton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3901 East Minton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

COMING SOON!! 3 bed 2.5 bath in most preferred Phoenix area - SPECIAL APPOINEMNT NEEDED. TENANAT OCCUPIED.

Beautiful two-story home in the desirable gated community of the Gardens @ South Mountain.Professional landscaping give this home great appeal. Inside you have a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance with soaring ceilings, Open kitchen offers kitchen island, breakfast bar & maple cabinetry. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Carpet throughout & tile in all the right places. Bedrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Entry to master suite through double doors with walk in closet and master bath inclusiveness dual sinks and seperate shower & tub. Home also has a good size backyard with covered patio

EASY TO SHOW. CALL US,ERICK 480-228-0792. TO MAKE APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY. RENTAL APPLICATION AND APPLICATION FEE INSTRUCTIONS ARE IN THE LINK BELOW http://lotusrealestateus.com. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, Non refundable.
Once approved, One time Admin fee is $200.00

(RLNE5109921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 E MINTON ST have any available units?
3901 E MINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 E MINTON ST have?
Some of 3901 E MINTON ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 E MINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3901 E MINTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 E MINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 3901 E MINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3901 E MINTON ST offer parking?
No, 3901 E MINTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 3901 E MINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 E MINTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 E MINTON ST have a pool?
No, 3901 E MINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 3901 E MINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 3901 E MINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 E MINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 E MINTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
