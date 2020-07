Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great three bedroom, two bath home in Mountain Park Ranch. New carpet and new interior paint. Sharp and ready to rent now. Corner lot. Refrigerator, and washer dryer included. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Third bedroom is set up as a den office with a double door to the living room. $200 admin fee due at move in and $25 monthly admin fee.