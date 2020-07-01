All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

385 W PIERSON Street

385 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

385 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2bath with 2 queen beds, 1 twin beds & 1 sofa sleeper. You're gonna love this spot! Located in Phoenix's Hip Melrose Neighborhood, you are just minutes from Downtown Phoenix & the LightRail. Soaring 22' fireplace, 22' ceilings + floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a living room, dining area + flex space. The upstairs suite has a walk-in closet + full bath. The downstairs suite has a bath + patio access. Private patio + yard are fully enclosed. Inside laundry, covered parking spot, community pool. Cable & internet included on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft + Needle mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
385 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 385 W PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
385 W PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 385 W PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 385 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 385 W PIERSON Street offers parking.
Does 385 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 385 W PIERSON Street has a pool.
Does 385 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 385 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 385 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 W PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.

