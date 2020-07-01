385 W PIERSON Street

Amenities

Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2bath with 2 queen beds, 1 twin beds & 1 sofa sleeper. You're gonna love this spot! Located in Phoenix's Hip Melrose Neighborhood, you are just minutes from Downtown Phoenix & the LightRail. Soaring 22' fireplace, 22' ceilings + floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a living room, dining area + flex space. The upstairs suite has a walk-in closet + full bath. The downstairs suite has a bath + patio access. Private patio + yard are fully enclosed. Inside laundry, covered parking spot, community pool. Cable & internet included on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft + Needle mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets. Sorry no pets.