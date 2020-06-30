3845 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home! This pristinely updated home, nestled in the heart of Arcadia, boasts 2,278 sq feet, complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The homeowners didn't spare any expenses when updating; beginning with the lush curb appeal that warmly invites you in. Recently installed trees and uplighting in the front and back yard create an inviting retreat. Recently remodeled kitchen included removing a wall and extension of the countertops to offer optimal space for entertaining. Cabinets are adorned with uplighting and were recently gray washed providing a modern touch. New granite countertops, backsplash completed with Arabesque tile and newly installed chef hood satisfies your culinary dreams!