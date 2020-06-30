All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

3845 E GLENROSA Avenue

3845 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3845 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home! This pristinely updated home, nestled in the heart of Arcadia, boasts 2,278 sq feet, complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The homeowners didn't spare any expenses when updating; beginning with the lush curb appeal that warmly invites you in. Recently installed trees and uplighting in the front and back yard create an inviting retreat. Recently remodeled kitchen included removing a wall and extension of the countertops to offer optimal space for entertaining. Cabinets are adorned with uplighting and were recently gray washed providing a modern touch. New granite countertops, backsplash completed with Arabesque tile and newly installed chef hood satisfies your culinary dreams!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
3845 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3845 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue has a pool.
Does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

