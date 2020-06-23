All apartments in Phoenix
3840 E MULBERRY Drive
3840 E MULBERRY Drive

3840 East Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3840 East Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rebuilt by renowned ''Two Hawks Design & Devpmt'' at over 2400 sq ft this Open floor plan design is move in ready. Home features fresh interior paint 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, great room concept with inside laundry room, 2 car garage w/ epoxy floors & Plenty of Common Space for All to gather and enjoy.Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless appliances. Kitchen boasts granite slab counters,glass tile back-splash & incredible counter space and storage. Gorgeous Travertine Floors-Truly outstanding High End finishes have been used throughout including plantation shutters. Large yard & Extended Covered Patio to entertain & enjoy. A Perfect Floor Plan, Upcoming Neighborhood, Convenient to ALL popular Restaurants of Arcadia & Biltmore area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive have any available units?
3840 E MULBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive have?
Some of 3840 E MULBERRY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 E MULBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3840 E MULBERRY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 E MULBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3840 E MULBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3840 E MULBERRY Drive does offer parking.
Does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 E MULBERRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 3840 E MULBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3840 E MULBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 E MULBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 E MULBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
