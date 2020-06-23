3840 E MULBERRY Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rebuilt by renowned ''Two Hawks Design & Devpmt'' at over 2400 sq ft this Open floor plan design is move in ready. Home features fresh interior paint 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, great room concept with inside laundry room, 2 car garage w/ epoxy floors & Plenty of Common Space for All to gather and enjoy.Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless appliances. Kitchen boasts granite slab counters,glass tile back-splash & incredible counter space and storage. Gorgeous Travertine Floors-Truly outstanding High End finishes have been used throughout including plantation shutters. Large yard & Extended Covered Patio to entertain & enjoy. A Perfect Floor Plan, Upcoming Neighborhood, Convenient to ALL popular Restaurants of Arcadia & Biltmore area.