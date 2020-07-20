All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3836 E. Ironwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3836 E. Ironwood Drive

3836 East Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3836 East Ironwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3836 E. Ironwood Drive Available 04/16/19 COMING SOON!!! - Great Ahwatukee home with 2 bedrooms and a den. Vaulted ceilings, island in kitchen, surround sound. Community with pool and nicely maintained parks. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and great schools. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE1928070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive have any available units?
3836 E. Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3836 E. Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3836 E. Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 E. Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3836 E. Ironwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3836 E. Ironwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
