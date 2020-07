Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This is a BEAUTIFUL home in a gated community. It has some amazing mountain views!! The backyard is amazing, it has a built in flagstone BBQ and flagstone covered patio. It's absolutely a must see home. The master suite is equipped with a separate shower and tub, dual sinks, and 3 closets. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED with an inside laundry!!! There is a gorgeous community pool. Admin fee of 2% is added to monthly rent.