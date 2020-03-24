All apartments in Phoenix
3831 North 34th Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3831 North 34th Street

3831 North 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3831 North 34th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home in great Phoenix Location. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a den. Open floor plan. New paint. Nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, gas viking oven and custom backsplash. Kitchen opens to large family room for easy entertaining. Master bedroom with french door access to backyard. Master bathroom with tiled walk in shower, separate tub and double sinks. Nice size lot with covered patio. Extended paver patio. Enjoy easy access to the Sky Harbor Airport, freeways, shopping, and entertainment!
Contact our leasing department today for more information. Sorry, No Cats! 2 dogs max under 25lbs.
The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - No Cats! 2 dogs max under 25lbs.
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 North 34th Street have any available units?
3831 North 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 North 34th Street have?
Some of 3831 North 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 North 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3831 North 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 North 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 North 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3831 North 34th Street offer parking?
No, 3831 North 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3831 North 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 North 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 North 34th Street have a pool?
No, 3831 North 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3831 North 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 3831 North 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 North 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 North 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
