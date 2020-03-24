3831 North 34th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely home in great Phoenix Location. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a den. Open floor plan. New paint. Nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, gas viking oven and custom backsplash. Kitchen opens to large family room for easy entertaining. Master bedroom with french door access to backyard. Master bathroom with tiled walk in shower, separate tub and double sinks. Nice size lot with covered patio. Extended paver patio. Enjoy easy access to the Sky Harbor Airport, freeways, shopping, and entertainment!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. Sorry, No Cats! 2 dogs max under 25lbs.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - No Cats! 2 dogs max under 25lbs.

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.