3829 W ANDERSON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming bungalow in a great location! With easy access to the I-17 freeway, Bellair Golf Club and Sunburst Paradise Park. This home has been tastefully updated with wood-style tile flooring, custom color palette that is sure to enhance your furnishings, exposed beams in the living room and a cozy brick fireplace to cuddle up to on the chilly winter nights. Ample natural lightning, updated white cabinetry, white appliances and double sinks complete this space. Spacious bedrooms! Enjoy your outdoor living space with a covered patio and fenced swimming pool. Bedroom colors can be changed. This home is a must see!