All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3829 W ANDERSON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3829 W ANDERSON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3829 W ANDERSON Drive

3829 West Anderson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3829 West Anderson Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming bungalow in a great location! With easy access to the I-17 freeway, Bellair Golf Club and Sunburst Paradise Park. This home has been tastefully updated with wood-style tile flooring, custom color palette that is sure to enhance your furnishings, exposed beams in the living room and a cozy brick fireplace to cuddle up to on the chilly winter nights. Ample natural lightning, updated white cabinetry, white appliances and double sinks complete this space. Spacious bedrooms! Enjoy your outdoor living space with a covered patio and fenced swimming pool. Bedroom colors can be changed. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive have any available units?
3829 W ANDERSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive have?
Some of 3829 W ANDERSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 W ANDERSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3829 W ANDERSON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 W ANDERSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3829 W ANDERSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive offer parking?
No, 3829 W ANDERSON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 W ANDERSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3829 W ANDERSON Drive has a pool.
Does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3829 W ANDERSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 W ANDERSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 W ANDERSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College