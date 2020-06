Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Spacious 1 BR condo in convenient location. Laminate flooring & tile in main living areas and brand new carpeting in BR. Kitchen appliances included plus community laundry. Rent includes water, sewer & gas plus everything the community has to offer. Unit overlooks the refreshing community. Ready for you, all you need to do is move in!! Pets upon approval. Call or text Tracy Blackmon at BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677