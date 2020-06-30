All apartments in Phoenix
3820 W. Lane Ave.

3820 West Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3820 West Lane Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Phoenix off of 37th Ave and Northern. This home has been completely made over! Numerous upgrades include; new paint, new carpet,ceiling fans. Brand new kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances include new stove, fridge, and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer also included. 2 Car garage! Nice gated rock backyard and easy yard care, while the RV gate is perfect for safely storing all of your outdoor toys. Small pets under 20 lbs. allowed with applicable pet deposits.

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

