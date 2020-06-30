3820 W. Lane Ave.

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Phoenix off of 37th Ave and Northern. This home has been completely made over! Numerous upgrades include; new paint, new carpet,ceiling fans. Brand new kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances include new stove, fridge, and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer also included. 2 Car garage! Nice gated rock backyard and easy yard care, while the RV gate is perfect for safely storing all of your outdoor toys. Small pets under 20 lbs. allowed with applicable pet deposits.



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.