3810 West Townley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has an open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, and living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has newer black appliances and Quartz counter tops. The home is spacious and clean with tile throughout, a large backyard and covered patio with a small storage closet outside. This home located at 3810 West Townley Ave in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.