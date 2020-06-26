All apartments in Phoenix
3810 West Townley Avenue
3810 West Townley Avenue

3810 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3810 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has an open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, and living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has newer black appliances and Quartz counter tops. The home is spacious and clean with tile throughout, a large backyard and covered patio with a small storage closet outside. This home located at 3810 West Townley Ave in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
3810 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3810 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 West Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3810 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3810 West Townley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3810 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3810 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3810 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
