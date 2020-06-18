All apartments in Phoenix
3807 East Ember Glow Way
3807 East Ember Glow Way

Location

3807 East Ember Glow Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Stunning Fireside at Desert Ridge with resort-style back yard! Breathtaking executive style floor plan features huge Great room overlooking sumptuous center island kitchen with staggered cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and tile flooring. Massive master bedroom features walk-in closet, fantastic master bath with seamless glass shower door, roman style tub and double sinks. Third bedroom has double door entry for use as a bedroom or office. Appliances are included as well as the 4 chaise lounges in the back yard. Walking distance to Fireside community center with pool and tennis. Also close to top rated Fireside Elementary & PV Schools.

Vacant on lockbox on gas meter. Touch up paint and cleaning will be done next week. Email agent for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 East Ember Glow Way have any available units?
3807 East Ember Glow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 East Ember Glow Way have?
Some of 3807 East Ember Glow Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 East Ember Glow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3807 East Ember Glow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 East Ember Glow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3807 East Ember Glow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3807 East Ember Glow Way offer parking?
No, 3807 East Ember Glow Way does not offer parking.
Does 3807 East Ember Glow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 East Ember Glow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 East Ember Glow Way have a pool?
Yes, 3807 East Ember Glow Way has a pool.
Does 3807 East Ember Glow Way have accessible units?
No, 3807 East Ember Glow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 East Ember Glow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 East Ember Glow Way does not have units with dishwashers.

