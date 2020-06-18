3807 East Ember Glow Way

Amenities

Stunning Fireside at Desert Ridge with resort-style back yard! Breathtaking executive style floor plan features huge Great room overlooking sumptuous center island kitchen with staggered cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and tile flooring. Massive master bedroom features walk-in closet, fantastic master bath with seamless glass shower door, roman style tub and double sinks. Third bedroom has double door entry for use as a bedroom or office. Appliances are included as well as the 4 chaise lounges in the back yard. Walking distance to Fireside community center with pool and tennis. Also close to top rated Fireside Elementary & PV Schools.



Vacant on lockbox on gas meter. Touch up paint and cleaning will be done next week. Email agent for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''.



