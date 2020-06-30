All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

3807 East Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3807 East Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home in Arcadia! Great location near LGO, The Vig, Postino's and many more fun spots. Madison club is just around the corner too. Large kitchen with granite counters and dark rich cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, flooring, lighting and fixtures. Three full bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bonus room could be a TV or game room. Plumbing and electrical have all been updated as well as a newer A/C unit. Backyard has grass and mature shade trees. Come take a look and don't miss out on this home in a very desirable location! Lessee to verify all facts and figures. Call agent for more information and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College