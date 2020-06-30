3807 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Completely remodeled home in Arcadia! Great location near LGO, The Vig, Postino's and many more fun spots. Madison club is just around the corner too. Large kitchen with granite counters and dark rich cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Newer roof, flooring, lighting and fixtures. Three full bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bonus room could be a TV or game room. Plumbing and electrical have all been updated as well as a newer A/C unit. Backyard has grass and mature shade trees. Come take a look and don't miss out on this home in a very desirable location! Lessee to verify all facts and figures. Call agent for more information and showings.