Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3806 East South Fork Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 3:54 AM

3806 East South Fork Drive

3806 East South Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3806 East South Fork Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 East South Fork Drive have any available units?
3806 East South Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3806 East South Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3806 East South Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 East South Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 East South Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3806 East South Fork Drive offer parking?
No, 3806 East South Fork Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3806 East South Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 East South Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 East South Fork Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3806 East South Fork Drive has a pool.
Does 3806 East South Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 3806 East South Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 East South Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 East South Fork Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 East South Fork Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 East South Fork Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
