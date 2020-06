Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym pool tennis court

AVAILABLE JUNE 26 FOR SHOWINGS.THIS AMAZING EXECUTIVE HOME IN THE EXCLUSIVE DESERT RIDGE COMMUNITY OF FIRESIDE IS STUNNING!! BEAUTIFUL TRAVERTINE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. 5 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN. GREAT FOR A LARGE FAMILY. GREAT YARD FOR ENTERTAINING THE FAMILY. A WELCOMING COURTYARD AS YOU ENTER THE FRONT OF THE HOME. THE COMMUNITY CENTER FEATURES A WORKOUT FACILITY, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT, CLUBHOUSE, AND RESORT STYLE POOLS THAT YOU WILL HAVE FULL ACCESS TO! MUST SEE!