3760 E KERRY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym playground

Perfectly located in the desirable Willow Run neighborhood and shows like a model. Lower level has open, spacious floor plan. Upper level offers two bedrooms which share a Jack & Jill bath and the spacious Master Suite with lots of closet storage& the Master Bath with dual sink vanity. Also upstairs is a small loft, perfect for desk system & computer, or fitness machine. 2 car garage. Courtyard area has custom pavers. Next to the beautiful neighborhood park with playground, Minutes to Desert Ridge shopping & restaurants, Paradise Valley Community College & public golf course,Costco,51 & 101 freeways. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are also included !