3760 E KERRY Lane
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

3760 E KERRY Lane

3760 East Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3760 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
garage
Perfectly located in the desirable Willow Run neighborhood and shows like a model. Lower level has open, spacious floor plan. Upper level offers two bedrooms which share a Jack & Jill bath and the spacious Master Suite with lots of closet storage& the Master Bath with dual sink vanity. Also upstairs is a small loft, perfect for desk system & computer, or fitness machine. 2 car garage. Courtyard area has custom pavers. Next to the beautiful neighborhood park with playground, Minutes to Desert Ridge shopping & restaurants, Paradise Valley Community College & public golf course,Costco,51 & 101 freeways. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are also included !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 E KERRY Lane have any available units?
3760 E KERRY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 E KERRY Lane have?
Some of 3760 E KERRY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 E KERRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3760 E KERRY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 E KERRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3760 E KERRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3760 E KERRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3760 E KERRY Lane offers parking.
Does 3760 E KERRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 E KERRY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 E KERRY Lane have a pool?
No, 3760 E KERRY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3760 E KERRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3760 E KERRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 E KERRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 E KERRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
