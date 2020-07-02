376 W PIERSON Street

Amenities

Photos don't show the charm of this historic House!! This home has been remodeled with a brand new kitchen. All wood white checker cabinets, Oceana Diamond plate quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar opens up to the family room from the kitchen, perfect for entertaining guest. Did you ever wanted an original wood burning fireplace? You got it in this historic house.Walls have all been re-plastered and freshly painted. All lighting fixtures and exterior doors have been replaced, brand new roof and Tank-less water heater. 3 Beds., 1.75 bath 1 car garage, on a 8,500+ lot with irrigation rights. Lots of space for gardening and pets. Super location close to great private schools, shopping, lots of restaurants and night L