Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

376 W PIERSON Street

376 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

376 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Photos don't show the charm of this historic House!! This home has been remodeled with a brand new kitchen. All wood white checker cabinets, Oceana Diamond plate quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar opens up to the family room from the kitchen, perfect for entertaining guest. Did you ever wanted an original wood burning fireplace? You got it in this historic house.Walls have all been re-plastered and freshly painted. All lighting fixtures and exterior doors have been replaced, brand new roof and Tank-less water heater. 3 Beds., 1.75 bath 1 car garage, on a 8,500+ lot with irrigation rights. Lots of space for gardening and pets. Super location close to great private schools, shopping, lots of restaurants and night L

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
376 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 376 W PIERSON Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
376 W PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 W PIERSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 376 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 376 W PIERSON Street offers parking.
Does 376 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 376 W PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 376 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 376 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 376 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 W PIERSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.

