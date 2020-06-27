All apartments in Phoenix
3753 West Mobile Lane

3753 West Mobile Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3753 West Mobile Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Independence Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 35th Ave and Broadway! This home is a single story home with tile throughout. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. Fresh interior and exterior paint! One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 per month pet rent. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3753 West Mobile Lane have any available units?
3753 West Mobile Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3753 West Mobile Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3753 West Mobile Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3753 West Mobile Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3753 West Mobile Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3753 West Mobile Lane offer parking?
No, 3753 West Mobile Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3753 West Mobile Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3753 West Mobile Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3753 West Mobile Lane have a pool?
No, 3753 West Mobile Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3753 West Mobile Lane have accessible units?
No, 3753 West Mobile Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3753 West Mobile Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3753 West Mobile Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3753 West Mobile Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3753 West Mobile Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

