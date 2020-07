Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wow !! Complete remodel. This home is stunning from top to bottom.No expense spared turning this home into a luxury family home. Upgrades include new flooring, new bathrooms, paint and all fixtures and fittings.Close to nearby Norterra and Stetson Valley shops and restaurants. Within walking distance of nearby great schools.Hurry, this home will not be on the market long.