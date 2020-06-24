Amenities

3746 W MARCONI AVE Available 02/18/19 COMING SOON!!! - This 2 bed 2 bath features gorgeous ceramic tile and ceiling fans throughout. Attractive plant shelves - recessed lighting in kitchen. Desert front and grass backyard. Close to everything! Minutes from I-17, Loop 101 and tons of shopping and dining. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



