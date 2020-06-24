All apartments in Phoenix
3746 W MARCONI AVE
3746 W MARCONI AVE

3746 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3746 West Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3746 W MARCONI AVE Available 02/18/19 COMING SOON!!! - This 2 bed 2 bath features gorgeous ceramic tile and ceiling fans throughout. Attractive plant shelves - recessed lighting in kitchen. Desert front and grass backyard. Close to everything! Minutes from I-17, Loop 101 and tons of shopping and dining. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4638108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE have any available units?
3746 W MARCONI AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3746 W MARCONI AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3746 W MARCONI AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 W MARCONI AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3746 W MARCONI AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE offer parking?
No, 3746 W MARCONI AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 W MARCONI AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE have a pool?
No, 3746 W MARCONI AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE have accessible units?
No, 3746 W MARCONI AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 W MARCONI AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3746 W MARCONI AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3746 W MARCONI AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
