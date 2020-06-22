All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3742 West Altadena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3742 West Altadena Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3742 West Altadena Avenue

3742 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3742 West Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue have any available units?
3742 West Altadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3742 West Altadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3742 West Altadena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 West Altadena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 West Altadena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 3742 West Altadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 West Altadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 3742 West Altadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3742 West Altadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 West Altadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3742 West Altadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3742 West Altadena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College