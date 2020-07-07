3736 E Morrow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This one's a gem! First time as a rental. Wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom home conveniently located near Hwy 51 and 101 frwy, Desert Ridge Marketplace, walking distance to PV Community College and golf course. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beverage cooler, island with breakfast bar, updated bathrooms, new wood-look flooring throughout most of the home. 4th bedroom makes a great office. Large covered patio. Large sideyard with RV gate. Nicely landscaped front and back!