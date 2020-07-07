All apartments in Phoenix
3736 E Morrow Drive
3736 E Morrow Drive

3736 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3736 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Northgate Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one's a gem! First time as a rental. Wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom home conveniently located near Hwy 51 and 101 frwy, Desert Ridge Marketplace, walking distance to PV Community College and golf course. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beverage cooler, island with breakfast bar, updated bathrooms, new wood-look flooring throughout most of the home. 4th bedroom makes a great office. Large covered patio. Large sideyard with RV gate. Nicely landscaped front and back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 E Morrow Drive have any available units?
3736 E Morrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 E Morrow Drive have?
Some of 3736 E Morrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 E Morrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3736 E Morrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 E Morrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3736 E Morrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3736 E Morrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3736 E Morrow Drive offers parking.
Does 3736 E Morrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 E Morrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 E Morrow Drive have a pool?
No, 3736 E Morrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3736 E Morrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3736 E Morrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 E Morrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3736 E Morrow Drive has units with dishwashers.

