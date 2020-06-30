All apartments in Phoenix
3728 West Flower Street

3728 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

3728 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Del Monte Village North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 West Flower Street have any available units?
3728 West Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3728 West Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
3728 West Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 West Flower Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 West Flower Street is pet friendly.
Does 3728 West Flower Street offer parking?
No, 3728 West Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 3728 West Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 West Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 West Flower Street have a pool?
No, 3728 West Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 3728 West Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 3728 West Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 West Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 West Flower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 West Flower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 West Flower Street does not have units with air conditioning.

