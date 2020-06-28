3725 W St Anne Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5 Bed 3 Bath 2436 sqft in Amber Ridge Heights Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Amber Ridge Heights



This popular 5-bedroom home is ready for immediate occupancy! It features: vaulted ceilings; upgraded master bath; extended covered patio; upgraded 36' kitchen cabinets w/crown molding; upgraded stainless steel appliances; recessed kitchen lighting; garage door opener; security system pre-wire; home theater pre-wire; and more!



Cross Streets: 35th Ave and Vineyard Directions: Take 35th Ave to Vineyard (just north of Baseline). West on Vineyard into community.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5135813)