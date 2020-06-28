All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

3725 W St Anne Ave

3725 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5 Bed 3 Bath 2436 sqft in Amber Ridge Heights Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Amber Ridge Heights

This popular 5-bedroom home is ready for immediate occupancy! It features: vaulted ceilings; upgraded master bath; extended covered patio; upgraded 36' kitchen cabinets w/crown molding; upgraded stainless steel appliances; recessed kitchen lighting; garage door opener; security system pre-wire; home theater pre-wire; and more!

Cross Streets: 35th Ave and Vineyard Directions: Take 35th Ave to Vineyard (just north of Baseline). West on Vineyard into community.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5135813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 W St Anne Ave have any available units?
3725 W St Anne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 W St Anne Ave have?
Some of 3725 W St Anne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 W St Anne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3725 W St Anne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 W St Anne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 W St Anne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3725 W St Anne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3725 W St Anne Ave offers parking.
Does 3725 W St Anne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 W St Anne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 W St Anne Ave have a pool?
No, 3725 W St Anne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3725 W St Anne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3725 W St Anne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 W St Anne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 W St Anne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
