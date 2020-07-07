3724 E Robin Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ff18d1063 ---- This Stunning North Phoenix home just waiting for you! Situated on a culdesac with North-South exposure, this four-bedroom / four-bathroom home with Living room, formal dining area, family room and large kitchen with dining area and flexible common space/loft. The home also features premium upgrades throughout including wood shutters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, fireplace in LR, jetted master tub, upgraded tiled bathrooms, huge walk-in closet, an extra common area/entertainment room upstairs. The backyard is complete with a covered patio and private pool offering a water feature. The garage is a three-car tandem space garage with epoxy coated garage floors, and also offers an additional, separate storage area. Washer and Dryer hookups only. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Aviano @ Desert Ridge Velez Model - Spanish Architecture by Toll Brothers Convenient access to 101 and 51 Freeways. Close to City North and Desert Ridge shopping. Minutes away from Mayo Clinic. Premium lot backs to wash. Access to a highly acclaimed luxury community center. Paradise Valley Unified District: Wildfire Elementary; Explorer Middle School; Pinnacle High School FLOORING: carpet, tile, wood GARAGE/PARKING: 3-car garage tandem parking KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2006 YARD: pool; culdesac Additional Amenities: gas stove top; built-in electric wall oven; microwave; w/d hookups only Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



