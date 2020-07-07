All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

3724 E Robin Ln

3724 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3724 East Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ff18d1063 ---- This Stunning North Phoenix home just waiting for you! Situated on a culdesac with North-South exposure, this four-bedroom / four-bathroom home with Living room, formal dining area, family room and large kitchen with dining area and flexible common space/loft. The home also features premium upgrades throughout including wood shutters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, fireplace in LR, jetted master tub, upgraded tiled bathrooms, huge walk-in closet, an extra common area/entertainment room upstairs. The backyard is complete with a covered patio and private pool offering a water feature. The garage is a three-car tandem space garage with epoxy coated garage floors, and also offers an additional, separate storage area. Washer and Dryer hookups only. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Aviano @ Desert Ridge Velez Model - Spanish Architecture by Toll Brothers Convenient access to 101 and 51 Freeways. Close to City North and Desert Ridge shopping. Minutes away from Mayo Clinic. Premium lot backs to wash. Access to a highly acclaimed luxury community center. Paradise Valley Unified District: Wildfire Elementary; Explorer Middle School; Pinnacle High School FLOORING: carpet, tile, wood GARAGE/PARKING: 3-car garage tandem parking KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2006 YARD: pool; culdesac Additional Amenities: gas stove top; built-in electric wall oven; microwave; w/d hookups only Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

1 Years Ceiling Fan Disposal Pool W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 E Robin Ln have any available units?
3724 E Robin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 E Robin Ln have?
Some of 3724 E Robin Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 E Robin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3724 E Robin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 E Robin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 E Robin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3724 E Robin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3724 E Robin Ln offers parking.
Does 3724 E Robin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 E Robin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 E Robin Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3724 E Robin Ln has a pool.
Does 3724 E Robin Ln have accessible units?
No, 3724 E Robin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 E Robin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 E Robin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

