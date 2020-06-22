All apartments in Phoenix
3722 West Griswold Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3722 West Griswold Road

3722 West Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Location

3722 West Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,792 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 West Griswold Road have any available units?
3722 West Griswold Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 West Griswold Road have?
Some of 3722 West Griswold Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 West Griswold Road currently offering any rent specials?
3722 West Griswold Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 West Griswold Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 West Griswold Road is pet friendly.
Does 3722 West Griswold Road offer parking?
Yes, 3722 West Griswold Road does offer parking.
Does 3722 West Griswold Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 West Griswold Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 West Griswold Road have a pool?
No, 3722 West Griswold Road does not have a pool.
Does 3722 West Griswold Road have accessible units?
No, 3722 West Griswold Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 West Griswold Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 West Griswold Road does not have units with dishwashers.
