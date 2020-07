Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

Very well maintained 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, formal living and dining room, fireplace in the family room. Downstairs also includes a bedroom/office, 1/2 bath, and laundry room. Upstairs loft area makes a great game room. Large open kitchen that was renovated prior to the last tenant...Master bath shower is totally renovated. .. Lots of room for your family in this fine home. Quick access to I-17 from the area.New Hot Water Heater installed on 10-16-2019