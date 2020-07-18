3721 E Donald Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

4 Bed, 2.5 Bath In Aviano with Pool & Community Membership Use Included! - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 10, 2020



3,539 SqFt - 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Split Bedroom Home with Fireplace in Living and Open Kitchen with Family Room Plus Den/Loft - 9+ Flat Roof Ceilings with Fans - 2 Computer Niche Areas (One w/Built-ins) Kitchen with Slab Granite Countertops and Breakfast Island, Pantry and All Stainless Steel Appliances - Tons of Tile - Master Bath has Separate Walk-In Shower w/Double Entrances, Large Garden Tub, Double Vanities and Huge Walk-In Closet - 2 Patios, Heated Pebble Tech Pool with Fiber Optic Lighting, Water Features and Full Pool Service & Built-in BBQ with Counter and Fire Pit - Watering System in Front and Back Yard - Landscaping Service Included - 3 Bay Electric Garage - State of the Art Fitness Center and Club House plus Community Pool & Spa with Membership Use Included with Rent.



INCLUDED: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Disposal; Refrigerator; Microwave; Washer & Dryer.



UTILITIES: APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix Water



SCHOOLS: Wildfire, Explorer, Pinnacle High



DIRECTIONS: Tatum and Deer Valley - Tatum & Deer Valley - From 101 go North on Tatum, West on Deer Valley, North on Aviano Way, West on Rough Rider, North on 37th Street, West on Donald to Property.

No Smoking In Property



$3,595.00 Rent +2.3% Phoenix City Tax Per Month

$3,595.00 Security Deposit

+ $695.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning

$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Per Month

$50.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18.



(Pictures are from previous listing)



(RLNE2078091)