Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3721 E Donald Dr

3721 East Donald Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3721 East Donald Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
4 Bed, 2.5 Bath In Aviano with Pool & Community Membership Use Included! - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 10, 2020

3,539 SqFt - 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Split Bedroom Home with Fireplace in Living and Open Kitchen with Family Room Plus Den/Loft - 9+ Flat Roof Ceilings with Fans - 2 Computer Niche Areas (One w/Built-ins) Kitchen with Slab Granite Countertops and Breakfast Island, Pantry and All Stainless Steel Appliances - Tons of Tile - Master Bath has Separate Walk-In Shower w/Double Entrances, Large Garden Tub, Double Vanities and Huge Walk-In Closet - 2 Patios, Heated Pebble Tech Pool with Fiber Optic Lighting, Water Features and Full Pool Service & Built-in BBQ with Counter and Fire Pit - Watering System in Front and Back Yard - Landscaping Service Included - 3 Bay Electric Garage - State of the Art Fitness Center and Club House plus Community Pool & Spa with Membership Use Included with Rent.

INCLUDED: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Disposal; Refrigerator; Microwave; Washer & Dryer.

UTILITIES: APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix Water

SCHOOLS: Wildfire, Explorer, Pinnacle High

DIRECTIONS: Tatum and Deer Valley - Tatum & Deer Valley - From 101 go North on Tatum, West on Deer Valley, North on Aviano Way, West on Rough Rider, North on 37th Street, West on Donald to Property.
No Smoking In Property

$3,595.00 Rent +2.3% Phoenix City Tax Per Month
$3,595.00 Security Deposit
+ $695.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Per Month
$50.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18.

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from previous listing)

(RLNE2078091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 E Donald Dr have any available units?
3721 E Donald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 E Donald Dr have?
Some of 3721 E Donald Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 E Donald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3721 E Donald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 E Donald Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3721 E Donald Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3721 E Donald Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3721 E Donald Dr offers parking.
Does 3721 E Donald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 E Donald Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 E Donald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3721 E Donald Dr has a pool.
Does 3721 E Donald Dr have accessible units?
No, 3721 E Donald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 E Donald Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 E Donald Dr has units with dishwashers.
