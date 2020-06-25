All apartments in Phoenix
3719 W CATALINA Drive
3719 W CATALINA Drive

3719 West Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3719 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Del Monte Village North

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
CASITA ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED CASITA with a private entrance just south of Grand Canyon University and just west of Phoenix College. This is a perfect spot to enjoy everything in Phoenix for short term or long term stays.The Casita is totally private, with a separate entrance and shared courtyard. It is on its own thermostat, so comfort is totally in your control. The gated entrance on the left side of the property gets you into the courtyard and the front door to your home away from home is just around the corner to the right. Just follow the brightly lit Walk way to your retreat! Inside you will find a queen sized bed, 32'' flat screen television with Netflix and Hulu included, a mini fridge/freezer, microwave, coffee maker, a neat dining area, and comfortable futon. The full sized bath is relaxing and private. There is also an armoire for your clothes and belongings.

Venture outside to the courtyard where you have access to a propane gas grill and a 6 seating dining set. This property includes a parking spot in the driveway right next to the entry way providing 100% convenience for you and your guests.

This home is located close to golf, shopping, baseball and more. Book today because at this price this is sure to go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

