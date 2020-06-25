3719 W CATALINA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

CASITA ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED CASITA with a private entrance just south of Grand Canyon University and just west of Phoenix College. This is a perfect spot to enjoy everything in Phoenix for short term or long term stays.The Casita is totally private, with a separate entrance and shared courtyard. It is on its own thermostat, so comfort is totally in your control. The gated entrance on the left side of the property gets you into the courtyard and the front door to your home away from home is just around the corner to the right. Just follow the brightly lit Walk way to your retreat! Inside you will find a queen sized bed, 32'' flat screen television with Netflix and Hulu included, a mini fridge/freezer, microwave, coffee maker, a neat dining area, and comfortable futon. The full sized bath is relaxing and private. There is also an armoire for your clothes and belongings.



Venture outside to the courtyard where you have access to a propane gas grill and a 6 seating dining set. This property includes a parking spot in the driveway right next to the entry way providing 100% convenience for you and your guests.



This home is located close to golf, shopping, baseball and more. Book today because at this price this is sure to go quickly!