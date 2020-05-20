3717 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

THIS HOME IS A SEASONAL FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available Starting August 2nd!! (Dec - May $3,600 per month) (June - Nov. $3,100 per month). This beautiful fully furnished mid-century modern Ralph Haver home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Arcadia. Features High end contemporary finishes, exposed brick walls & polished concrete floors. The kitchen is a modern signature semi-circle design w/ SS appliances, including a five-burner gas stove, and a unique garage door bar/pass-through to the back patio. Vacationers dream! Amenities include pool, BBQ & gas fire pit. Close to Postino's, LGO, North, the Vig, Steak 44, Biltmore shopping and downtown Phoenix venues! *Restrictions apply. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.