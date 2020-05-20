All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:43 AM

3717 E GLENROSA Avenue

3717 East Glenrosa Avenue · (480) 766-0435
Location

3717 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
THIS HOME IS A SEASONAL FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available Starting August 2nd!! (Dec - May $3,600 per month) (June - Nov. $3,100 per month). This beautiful fully furnished mid-century modern Ralph Haver home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Arcadia. Features High end contemporary finishes, exposed brick walls & polished concrete floors. The kitchen is a modern signature semi-circle design w/ SS appliances, including a five-burner gas stove, and a unique garage door bar/pass-through to the back patio. Vacationers dream! Amenities include pool, BBQ & gas fire pit. Close to Postino's, LGO, North, the Vig, Steak 44, Biltmore shopping and downtown Phoenix venues! *Restrictions apply. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
3717 E GLENROSA Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3717 E GLENROSA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue has a pool.
Does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
