All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3713 West Tierra Buena Lane
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

3713 West Tierra Buena Lane

3713 West Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3713 West Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in North Phoenix! Brand new tile and carpet. Huge bedrooms! One downstairs with walk in shower in bathroom. Two bedrooms upstairs featuring beautiful tile in bathroom and hardwood flooring in master with recessed lighting. Plush landscape with 2 car garage. Walking distance to Greenway Highschool. Tenant pays all utilities. Applications subject to owners approval. PJH Lease only. Ask about our longer lease specials.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane have any available units?
3713 West Tierra Buena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane have?
Some of 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3713 West Tierra Buena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane offers parking.
Does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane have a pool?
No, 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane have accessible units?
No, 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 West Tierra Buena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College