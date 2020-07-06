3713 West Tierra Buena Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in North Phoenix! Brand new tile and carpet. Huge bedrooms! One downstairs with walk in shower in bathroom. Two bedrooms upstairs featuring beautiful tile in bathroom and hardwood flooring in master with recessed lighting. Plush landscape with 2 car garage. Walking distance to Greenway Highschool. Tenant pays all utilities. Applications subject to owners approval. PJH Lease only. Ask about our longer lease specials.

Contact us to schedule a showing.