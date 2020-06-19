3713 E Utopia Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This open floor plan home is in move in condition with slab granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan to amazing family rm. Double french doors opens to great outdoor living with cozy covered patio. Homes has spectacular features including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile in floors in kitchen, center island, huge pantry, den/office, and two car garage Great access to Freeways, shopping, and paradise valley schools districts. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.