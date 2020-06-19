All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

3713 E Utopia Rd

3713 East Utopia Road · No Longer Available
Location

3713 East Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This open floor plan home is in move in condition with slab granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and open floor plan to amazing family rm. Double french doors opens to great outdoor living with cozy covered patio. Homes has spectacular features including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile in floors in kitchen, center island, huge pantry, den/office, and two car garage Great access to Freeways, shopping, and paradise valley schools districts. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 E Utopia Rd have any available units?
3713 E Utopia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 E Utopia Rd have?
Some of 3713 E Utopia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 E Utopia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3713 E Utopia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 E Utopia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 E Utopia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3713 E Utopia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3713 E Utopia Rd offers parking.
Does 3713 E Utopia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 E Utopia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 E Utopia Rd have a pool?
No, 3713 E Utopia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3713 E Utopia Rd have accessible units?
No, 3713 E Utopia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 E Utopia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 E Utopia Rd has units with dishwashers.
