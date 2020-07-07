3702 W CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible home in 85308! Remarkable interior provides 3 bed, 2 bath, neutral color palette, and several windows that bring in so much natural light. Huge 2.5 car garage with tons of room for working on your hobbies. Open eat-in kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, pantry, recessed/pendant lighting, tiled back-splash/counter-tops, and breakfast bar. Double-door master suite has a gorgeous updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Gorgeous grassy backyard with extended covered patio is waiting just for you. Two RV gates. Look no further. Landscaping included. You have found the one. Call today before it's too late!