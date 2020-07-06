3651 E Ludlow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Your client will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior holds charming curb appeal, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and a privacy fence for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and laminate flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful all-white cabinetry.