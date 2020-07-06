All apartments in Phoenix
3651 E Ludlow Drive
3651 E Ludlow Drive

3651 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3651 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Your client will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior holds charming curb appeal, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and a privacy fence for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and laminate flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful all-white cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 E Ludlow Drive have any available units?
3651 E Ludlow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 E Ludlow Drive have?
Some of 3651 E Ludlow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 E Ludlow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3651 E Ludlow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 E Ludlow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3651 E Ludlow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3651 E Ludlow Drive offer parking?
No, 3651 E Ludlow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3651 E Ludlow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 E Ludlow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 E Ludlow Drive have a pool?
No, 3651 E Ludlow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3651 E Ludlow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3651 E Ludlow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 E Ludlow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 E Ludlow Drive has units with dishwashers.

