3648 W Lewis Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful full remodel!!!!!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been remodeled inside and out. Including brand new flooring, paint. cabinets, appliances, indoor laundry room, There is a huge back yard with an RV gate from the alley. This place is move in ready and in great condition.



Rent: $1050.00/mo+tax

Security Deposit: $1050.00

Application Fee: $50/adult

Administration Fee: $150

Pet Fee: $250 (with Lessor Approval)



Call or Text for a showing time !!



JOANNA JANGER OR CARY GILLESPIE

480-794-1420

IRENT4YOU, Inc.



(RLNE3196173)