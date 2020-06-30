3644 West Townley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1500 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $125 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1375..



A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features spacious living and family room with beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with gas burning stove and plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.