Phoenix, AZ
3644 West Townley Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:21 PM

3644 West Townley Avenue

3644 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3644 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1500 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $125 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1375..

A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features spacious living and family room with beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with gas burning stove and plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
3644 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3644 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3644 West Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3644 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3644 West Townley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3644 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3644 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3644 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3644 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

