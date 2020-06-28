3638 E POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with RV gate is located near parks, Paradise Valley Mall, tons of restaurants, Stonecreek Golf, and the SR 51. Super clean with new greige paint and cozy carpeting throughout. Easy family dining with breakfast bar, pantry, plenty of counter space and original abundant cabinets in incredible shape. Original retro yellow tile in shower. HUGE backyard with covered patio, separate storage room and shelving in the laundry room that can be used for workshop space or extra storage.