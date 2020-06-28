All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3638 E POINSETTIA Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

3638 E POINSETTIA Drive

3638 East Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3638 East Poinsettia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with RV gate is located near parks, Paradise Valley Mall, tons of restaurants, Stonecreek Golf, and the SR 51. Super clean with new greige paint and cozy carpeting throughout. Easy family dining with breakfast bar, pantry, plenty of counter space and original abundant cabinets in incredible shape. Original retro yellow tile in shower. HUGE backyard with covered patio, separate storage room and shelving in the laundry room that can be used for workshop space or extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
3638 E POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3638 E POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive offers parking.
Does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3638 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College