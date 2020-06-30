All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM

3638 E MARMORA Street

3638 East Marmora Street · No Longer Available
Location

3638 East Marmora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy this remodeled 4 bedroom with travertine floors flowing from the living room to the kitchen & beyond to the great room. Carpeted Bedrooms. Northern mountain views add to the backyard pleasures of remodeled pool & your personal oranges for breakfast. Past the remodeled interior, the yard provides the Privacy you want backing up to StoneCreek Wash.Walk to tennis, softball, public swimming,Saturday farmer's market & ducks waiting for a morsel any day of the week at Roadrunner's Park. Walk to restaurants & shopping but the convenience doesn't stop there - its centrally located, just hop on the 51 (north-south highway) easy jog to anywhere in the valley. Everything's at your fingertips. Everyone says it but this is appropriate -THIS WON'T LAST. Rent includes Pool Service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 E MARMORA Street have any available units?
3638 E MARMORA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 E MARMORA Street have?
Some of 3638 E MARMORA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 E MARMORA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3638 E MARMORA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 E MARMORA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3638 E MARMORA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3638 E MARMORA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3638 E MARMORA Street offers parking.
Does 3638 E MARMORA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 E MARMORA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 E MARMORA Street have a pool?
Yes, 3638 E MARMORA Street has a pool.
Does 3638 E MARMORA Street have accessible units?
No, 3638 E MARMORA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 E MARMORA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 E MARMORA Street has units with dishwashers.

