3638 E MARMORA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy this remodeled 4 bedroom with travertine floors flowing from the living room to the kitchen & beyond to the great room. Carpeted Bedrooms. Northern mountain views add to the backyard pleasures of remodeled pool & your personal oranges for breakfast. Past the remodeled interior, the yard provides the Privacy you want backing up to StoneCreek Wash.Walk to tennis, softball, public swimming,Saturday farmer's market & ducks waiting for a morsel any day of the week at Roadrunner's Park. Walk to restaurants & shopping but the convenience doesn't stop there - its centrally located, just hop on the 51 (north-south highway) easy jog to anywhere in the valley. Everything's at your fingertips. Everyone says it but this is appropriate -THIS WON'T LAST. Rent includes Pool Service!