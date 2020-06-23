3625 W Phelps Rd

Amenities

Cul-de-sac home with pool in North Phoenix just west of I-17 off of Bell.



Open kitchen with Stainless steel sink and plenty of cabinet space. A separate walk in Pantry with storage shelves and a separate walk in Utility room for your washer and dryer.



Huge lower level Great room with a fireplace. This room keeps very cool even in the hot summer days. Lower level also includes a private 4th bedroom that is tiled and a full bathroom with enclosed shower.



All other bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom and bathroom with enclosed shower and a separate lighted vanity/nook outside the bathroom. Bedroom 2 & 3 are separated by the hall and a full size bathroom which includes a tub/shower.



Large backyard with a gated Pool which includes weekly pool service! A Pergola and large shade trees are perfect for keeping the yard shaded during the late afternoon.



2 car garage and a small RV gate with plenty of room in the back side yard for storage, or recreation vehicles or for a child's play area. No HOA!



Please note refrigerator, washer or dryer are NOT included.



Easy access to I-17 off of Bell Rd.



Available as a one year lease with a $1900 security deposit.



Online applications only available at www.propertyaz.com. 35$ per adult 18 and over.



All inquiries to be emailed to Sherri@PropertyAZ.com (602)670-3000 for additional details before scheduling an appointment to view this home! Must review our leasing requirements on our webpage before viewing. www.PropertyAZ.com