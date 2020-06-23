All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

3625 W Phelps Rd

3625 West Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Location

3625 West Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cul-de-sac home with pool in North Phoenix just west of I-17 off of Bell.

Open kitchen with Stainless steel sink and plenty of cabinet space. A separate walk in Pantry with storage shelves and a separate walk in Utility room for your washer and dryer.

Huge lower level Great room with a fireplace. This room keeps very cool even in the hot summer days. Lower level also includes a private 4th bedroom that is tiled and a full bathroom with enclosed shower.

All other bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom and bathroom with enclosed shower and a separate lighted vanity/nook outside the bathroom. Bedroom 2 & 3 are separated by the hall and a full size bathroom which includes a tub/shower.

Large backyard with a gated Pool which includes weekly pool service! A Pergola and large shade trees are perfect for keeping the yard shaded during the late afternoon.

2 car garage and a small RV gate with plenty of room in the back side yard for storage, or recreation vehicles or for a child's play area. No HOA!

Please note refrigerator, washer or dryer are NOT included.

Easy access to I-17 off of Bell Rd.

Available as a one year lease with a $1900 security deposit.

Online applications only available at www.propertyaz.com. 35$ per adult 18 and over.

All inquiries to be emailed to Sherri@PropertyAZ.com (602)670-3000 for additional details before scheduling an appointment to view this home! Must review our leasing requirements on our webpage before viewing. www.PropertyAZ.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 W Phelps Rd have any available units?
3625 W Phelps Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 W Phelps Rd have?
Some of 3625 W Phelps Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 W Phelps Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3625 W Phelps Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 W Phelps Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3625 W Phelps Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3625 W Phelps Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3625 W Phelps Rd does offer parking.
Does 3625 W Phelps Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 W Phelps Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 W Phelps Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3625 W Phelps Rd has a pool.
Does 3625 W Phelps Rd have accessible units?
No, 3625 W Phelps Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 W Phelps Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 W Phelps Rd has units with dishwashers.
