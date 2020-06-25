3617 E CHOLLA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Room to roam in this updated single level ranch style home. Tumbled travertine greets you in the entry foyer, inside you'll enjoy NEW neutral carpet, neutral paint, kitchen with stainless appliances & slate flooring. Spacious living & dining rooms. Family room open to the kitchen, covered patio and grassy backyard. Master bath features Travertine shower and flooring. Easy living floor plan is comfortable for family living & entertains beautifully. Laundry room includes full sized washer & dryer, extra storage room & 2 car garage. Grassy play areas with fenced diving pool. Tenants maintain pool and landscape. A non-smoking home in an amazing location!