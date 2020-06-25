All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:27 PM

3617 E CHOLLA Street

3617 East Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

3617 East Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Room to roam in this updated single level ranch style home. Tumbled travertine greets you in the entry foyer, inside you'll enjoy NEW neutral carpet, neutral paint, kitchen with stainless appliances & slate flooring. Spacious living & dining rooms. Family room open to the kitchen, covered patio and grassy backyard. Master bath features Travertine shower and flooring. Easy living floor plan is comfortable for family living & entertains beautifully. Laundry room includes full sized washer & dryer, extra storage room & 2 car garage. Grassy play areas with fenced diving pool. Tenants maintain pool and landscape. A non-smoking home in an amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 E CHOLLA Street have any available units?
3617 E CHOLLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 E CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 3617 E CHOLLA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 E CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3617 E CHOLLA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 E CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3617 E CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3617 E CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3617 E CHOLLA Street offers parking.
Does 3617 E CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 E CHOLLA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 E CHOLLA Street have a pool?
Yes, 3617 E CHOLLA Street has a pool.
Does 3617 E CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 3617 E CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 E CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 E CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.
