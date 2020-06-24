Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3614 W. Missouri Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3614 W. Missouri Ave.
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3614 W. Missouri Ave.
3614 W Missouri Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3614 W Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Country Life Homes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Dogs accepted, no aggressive breeds, no cats. Private pool.
Rent Includes Pool Service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. have any available units?
3614 W. Missouri Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. have?
Some of 3614 W. Missouri Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3614 W. Missouri Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3614 W. Missouri Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 W. Missouri Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 W. Missouri Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3614 W. Missouri Ave. offers parking.
Does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 W. Missouri Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3614 W. Missouri Ave. has a pool.
Does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3614 W. Missouri Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 W. Missouri Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 W. Missouri Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College