3613 W Tanglewood Drive

Newer home ready now! Home is designed to provide the perfect blend of luxury features surrounded by the rugged natural beauty of South Mountain. Brick Paver Driveways, Walkways & Front Porch, adds rustic beauty to your entry. High Performance Features include Energy Star 3.0 Certified Homes, with a High Efficency Lennox 14 Seer A/C unit, Dual Pane/Dual Coated Low-E Windows w/Vinyl Frames, Honeywell TrueZONE Technology (3 zones/1 HVAC system), Whole House Fresh Air Exchange System with MERV 8 Filtration. All the landscaping is in.