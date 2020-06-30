All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3613 W Tanglewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3613 W Tanglewood Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:09 AM

3613 W Tanglewood Drive

3613 W Tanglewood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3613 W Tanglewood Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newer home ready now! Home is designed to provide the perfect blend of luxury features surrounded by the rugged natural beauty of South Mountain. Brick Paver Driveways, Walkways & Front Porch, adds rustic beauty to your entry. High Performance Features include Energy Star 3.0 Certified Homes, with a High Efficency Lennox 14 Seer A/C unit, Dual Pane/Dual Coated Low-E Windows w/Vinyl Frames, Honeywell TrueZONE Technology (3 zones/1 HVAC system), Whole House Fresh Air Exchange System with MERV 8 Filtration. All the landscaping is in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
3613 W Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 3613 W Tanglewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 W Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 W Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 W Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 W Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 W Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 W Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 W Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 W Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 W Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 W Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College