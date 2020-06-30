3613 W Tanglewood Drive

Amenities
Newer home ready now! Home is designed to provide the perfect blend of luxury features surrounded by the rugged natural beauty of South Mountain. Brick Paver Driveways, Walkways & Front Porch, adds rustic beauty to your entry. High Performance Features include Energy Star 3.0 Certified Homes, with a High Efficency Lennox 14 Seer A/C unit, Dual Pane/Dual Coated Low-E Windows w/Vinyl Frames, Honeywell TrueZONE Technology (3 zones/1 HVAC system), Whole House Fresh Air Exchange System with MERV 8 Filtration. All the landscaping is in.