Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic Updated Home! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, inside laundry, and a large storage shed in the backyard. Gorgeous kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage space. Black granite countertops. Walking distance to schools and local park. This home is located near all major shopping, dining and entertainment. Front yard grass will be planted and front yard landscaping maintenance is included. A MUST SEE!