What a great place to call home!. Three bedroom, 2 bath, about 1,450 sq feet. Living room, family room, breakfast nook. Lots of cabinet space. Fireplace. Large master and master bath has tub and shower. Well maintained yard with covered patio, grassy play area, and storage shed. Great Ahwatukee location near shopping, restaurants, parks, top schools, and easy commute! New carpet going in this week!