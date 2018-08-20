All apartments in Phoenix
3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive
3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive

3609 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3609 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home on a Cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, Plus Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage. Large Kitchen with Granite, Gas Range & Updated Cabinets is Open to Family Room. Living Room & Dining Room have Soaring Ceilings. Bathrooms are all Tile Surround Shower & Granite Tops. Master Bath has Separate Tub. Stunning Hardwood Floors & Neutral Tile Throughout. Carpet in Bedrooms. Upgraded Lighting/Ceiling Fans. HugeLush Backyard, Sparkling Pool w/removable Fence. Convenient Location to Schools, Shopping & Entertainment. Home Partially Furnished with King Size Bed in Master and Guest Room. Kitchen Table with 6 Chairs and Living Room Couch. Month to Month or 3 Month Rental Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

