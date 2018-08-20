3609 E ROCKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Home on a Cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, Plus Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage. Large Kitchen with Granite, Gas Range & Updated Cabinets is Open to Family Room. Living Room & Dining Room have Soaring Ceilings. Bathrooms are all Tile Surround Shower & Granite Tops. Master Bath has Separate Tub. Stunning Hardwood Floors & Neutral Tile Throughout. Carpet in Bedrooms. Upgraded Lighting/Ceiling Fans. HugeLush Backyard, Sparkling Pool w/removable Fence. Convenient Location to Schools, Shopping & Entertainment. Home Partially Furnished with King Size Bed in Master and Guest Room. Kitchen Table with 6 Chairs and Living Room Couch. Month to Month or 3 Month Rental Available